Middle Corridor Emerges as a Key Eurasian Trade Route
(MENAFN) As international supply networks shift away from Russia-reliant pathways and overcrowded maritime bottlenecks, the Middle Corridor – extending from China to Europe through Central Asia and Türkiye – is becoming a prominent Eurasian trade conduit.
This development is reinforcing Türkiye’s position as a pivotal hub linking the East and West.
The corridor extends from China’s Lianyungang province through Kazakhstan, traversing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, before arriving in Türkiye. It is increasingly recognized as an alternative to routes "dependent on Russia" and conventional sea lanes, which are confronting escalating costs and security challenges.
Institutional collaboration gained momentum following a 2013 pact among Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, with China subsequently joining the initiative.
The completion of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway and the 2017 inauguration of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line facilitated seamless rail transportation from China to Europe. Concurrently, the long-proposed Zangezur Corridor, connecting mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan via Armenia, remains under discussion but has the potential to further optimize trans-Caspian access into Türkiye.
