Egypt Asks FIFA to Ban LGBT Messaging During World Cup Match Against Iran
(MENAFN) The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has formally asked FIFA to prohibit any LGBT-related promotion during Egypt’s upcoming encounter with Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.
In response to reports suggesting that LGBT messaging might appear in the stadium during the match, the EFA clarified in a statement: "The Egyptian Football Association explained in the letter that, while FIFA is committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all fans, and in order to maintain the spirit of unity and peace, it is necessary to avoid including activities that could provoke cultural and religious sensitivities between fans present from both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially since such activities are culturally and religiously incompatible with the two countries."
The announcement further noted that the appeal aligns with FIFA’s guiding statutes, which underscore neutrality regarding political and social matters. "The federation also relied on FIFA's established principle of respecting cultures and encouraging all parties to organise events in a way that respects the beliefs and identities of the participating communities."
Accordingly, the EFA has formally requested FIFA to block any LGBT-themed events or demonstrations inside the stadium on match day. This measure aims to ensure that the focus remains solely on athletic performance and that the occasion unfolds in a dignified manner.
Meanwhile, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj told Iranian state television that both Egypt and Iran have opposed the potential display, describing it as an unreasonable and illogical action that implies support for a specific group, and "we must definitely address this point."
