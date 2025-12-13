403
Cambodia Pulls Athletes from SEA Games Over “Safety Concerns”
(MENAFN) Cambodia has declared the complete withdrawal of its athletes from the Southeast Asian Games currently being held in Thailand, citing “safety concerns” amid continuing border tensions between the neighboring countries.
The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) expressed gratitude to Thai sports authorities for their hospitality and assistance, according to a media outlet. Nonetheless, officials stated that the families of the athletes had urged the delegation to return due to fears over their safety.
This decision comes as Cambodia and Thailand once again traded accusations on Wednesday, alleging that each side had carried out firing and bombing within the other’s territory.
Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, a spokesperson for the Cambodian Defense Ministry, claimed that the Thai military had launched fresh assaults in Military Region 4, targeting the areas surrounding Tamone Thom, Ta Krabey, Thmar Daun, and Khnar temples, according to a state-run news agency.
She further stated, “In Military Region 5, a large number of Thai infantry troops, supported by tanks, advanced into the Boeung Trakuon and Prey Chan areas and shelled the Prey Chan pagoda.”
The ministry also alleged that Thai F-16 fighter jets flew over Slor Kram village in Banteay Meanchey province and dropped two bombs.
