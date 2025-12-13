403
Atletico Madrid Celebrates Syria’s First Liberation Day Anniversary
(MENAFN) Spanish football club Atletico Madrid expressed its felicitations to the Syrian people on Monday, marking the first anniversary of Liberation Day, the day when the Assad regime was removed from power.
Atletiarabe, the club’s official Arabic-language account on the US-based platform Instagram, published a montage displaying three of Atletico’s prominent players alongside some of Syria’s most famous landmarks, with the Syrian flag prominently in the background.
Accompanying the image, the caption read: “Hold your head high, you are a free Syrian. From all of us at Atletico Madrid, we extend our congratulations to our beloved friends in Syria on Liberation Day, and we wish you lasting safety and peace.”
The decades-long rule of the Assad/Baath Party regime came to an end on Dec. 8, 2024.
