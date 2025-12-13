403
UN Security Council to prolong sanctions imposed on Al-Shabaab
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council has agreed unanimously to prolong the mandate of the body responsible for overseeing sanctions imposed on the Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab.
All 15 Council members supported the resolution, which keeps in place authorization for maritime inspections aimed at enforcing the arms embargo on Somalia. The decision also continues restrictions on charcoal exports and measures regulating improvised explosive devices, with these provisions now set to remain effective until Nov. 30, 2026.
Additional punitive steps—such as travel prohibitions, asset freezes, and broader arms restrictions—will continue without a specified end date.
“We thank all Council members for their constructive approach to negotiations, which enable us to arrive at this consensus outcome,” said James Kariuki, Britain’s charge d’affaires to the UN. Acting as coordinator on Somalia-related issues, the United Kingdom guided negotiations on the resolution.
He noted that the Council’s approval reinforces international efforts to limit the group’s access to weapons, weaken its financial networks, and assist Somalia in strengthening its security capacity.
Al-Shabaab has waged a prolonged insurgency against Somalia’s authorities for over 16 years, regularly carrying out attacks against military personnel, government representatives, and civilians.
In recent months, Somali national forces, together with security units in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, have intensified air operations targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds in southern and central areas, while also striking ISIS (Daesh) positions in the northeastern Bari region. These actions have been conducted with backing from international partners.
According to official statements released last month, a total of 220 precision airstrikes have been carried out since February, resulting in the deaths of 868 militants.
