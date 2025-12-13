403
Hakeem Jeffries demands Justice Department to release Epstein documents
(MENAFN) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday criticized what he described as insufficient transparency from the Justice Department, pledging that Democrats will continue pressing for the release of long-awaited documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
“The so called Department of Justice under the Trump administration needs to comply with the law, and we, as Democrats, led by Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, are going to continue to make sure that we're holding this administration accountable,” Jeffries said at a Capitol Hill news conference.
His comments followed the release of an additional 20,000 pages of materials from Epstein by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. This batch reportedly contains over 95,000 photographs, including images of President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson.
Jeffries argued that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other Trump-aligned officials had previously indicated support for making Epstein-related records public, but accused them of reversing course once in office.
“Didn't they come into office and do the exact opposite—obstruct and obfuscate, hide stuff from the American people?” he asked.
He framed the push for disclosure as both a matter of public accountability and justice for Epstein’s survivors.
"All we want is full transparency, so that the American people can get the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. That's what the Epstein survivors deserve and have demanded, and we're going to make sure that the Department of Justice complies," Jeffries said.
Separately, Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, escalated calls for the release of all federal records tied to Epstein, noting that newly circulated images highlight the urgency of full transparency.
“It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” Garcia said in a statement.
“These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW," he added.
Epstein died in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in Florida federal court, where he was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008.
Victims have alleged that Epstein ran a vast sex trafficking network used by wealthy and politically connected individuals. His case has remained highly contentious, with advocates and lawmakers demanding transparency about his associates and anyone who may have facilitated his crimes.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, though his past ties, along with Epstein’s broad connections across politics, business, and academia, have intensified calls for the public release of all related records.
