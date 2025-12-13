403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DR Congo Vows Resistance After Uvira Falls to M23 Rebels
(MENAFN) The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo sought to reassure citizens on Friday that the “military will not surrender” following the seizure of Uvira.
Justice Minister Guillaume Ngefa made the statements days after M23 insurgents captured the crucial commercial center in eastern South Kivu province, near the border with Burundi, encountering no resistance.
Addressing ambassadors and diplomats, Ngefa conveyed his administration’s condemnation of the recent surge in violence.
He emphasized the government’s resolve to “defend the integrity of its territory, and promised that the strategic city of Uvira would be recaptured by the government forces.”
“Faced with this situation, the Congolese government has a clear and responsible position. First, we will not surrender. The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, supported by allied forces, are reorganizing and repositioning themselves to defend the integrity of the territory. The battle to liberate South Kivu is not over,” Ngefa stated.
The escalation of clashes across multiple territories in South Kivu comes just days after President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed a peace and economic pact aimed at ending the hostilities in eastern Congo, according to news agency reports.
Justice Minister Guillaume Ngefa made the statements days after M23 insurgents captured the crucial commercial center in eastern South Kivu province, near the border with Burundi, encountering no resistance.
Addressing ambassadors and diplomats, Ngefa conveyed his administration’s condemnation of the recent surge in violence.
He emphasized the government’s resolve to “defend the integrity of its territory, and promised that the strategic city of Uvira would be recaptured by the government forces.”
“Faced with this situation, the Congolese government has a clear and responsible position. First, we will not surrender. The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, supported by allied forces, are reorganizing and repositioning themselves to defend the integrity of the territory. The battle to liberate South Kivu is not over,” Ngefa stated.
The escalation of clashes across multiple territories in South Kivu comes just days after President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed a peace and economic pact aimed at ending the hostilities in eastern Congo, according to news agency reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment