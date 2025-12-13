403
Hungary Condemns NATO Chief’s Warning on Russia
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday criticized NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s alert that Russia might be capable of striking the alliance within five years, labeling it “reckless.”
"Mark Rutte made several reckless statements, claiming that 'we' are Russia’s next target, that Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and that Ukraine’s security is our security," Szijjarto stated via the US social media platform X.
He added that anyone still questioning whether "common sense has completely disappeared" in Brussels should have been convinced by Rutte’s remarks.
"As a NATO member, Hungary firmly rejects these claims. The security of European countries is guaranteed not by Ukraine, but by NATO itself. Ukraine is fighting for its own security, not for ours," Szijjarto emphasized.
Szijjarto further remarked that Rutte's comments are a "clear sign" that Brussels opposed US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives, asserting that the secretary-general "effectively stabbed peace negotiations in the back," amid ongoing discussions over a US-supported peace plan between Ukraine and Moscow.
He concluded by saying, "Such provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous. We call on Mark Rutte to stop fueling war tensions immediately!"
On Thursday, Rutte had cautioned that Russia could be capable of attacking NATO within five years, urging member states to increase defense expenditures and reinforce the alliance’s deterrent capabilities.
