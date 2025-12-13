403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestine Applauds UN Resolution on Humanitarian Restrictions in Gaza
(MENAFN) Palestine welcomed a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Friday that calls for Israel to end limitations on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the resolution “upholds the primacy of international law and the multilateral system” in the face of actions that infringe upon the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.
The ministry described the resolution as “the correct international response” to Israel’s conduct toward the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and other UN bodies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.
It further stated that the resolution strengthens the UN’s role in safeguarding Palestinians and reaffirms the duties of the occupying authority, particularly regarding the establishment of humanitarian corridors and the cessation of measures obstructing UN agencies, notably in Gaza.
The ministry highlighted that the significance of the resolution lies in its “immediate and full implementation” and in ensuring that the global community fulfills its legal and moral obligations.
The draft resolution urges Israel to provide unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, respect the inviolability of UN premises, and adhere to its responsibilities under international law.
It also responds to the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which outlined Israel’s duties as an "occupying power" and a member state of the UN.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the resolution “upholds the primacy of international law and the multilateral system” in the face of actions that infringe upon the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.
The ministry described the resolution as “the correct international response” to Israel’s conduct toward the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and other UN bodies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.
It further stated that the resolution strengthens the UN’s role in safeguarding Palestinians and reaffirms the duties of the occupying authority, particularly regarding the establishment of humanitarian corridors and the cessation of measures obstructing UN agencies, notably in Gaza.
The ministry highlighted that the significance of the resolution lies in its “immediate and full implementation” and in ensuring that the global community fulfills its legal and moral obligations.
The draft resolution urges Israel to provide unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, respect the inviolability of UN premises, and adhere to its responsibilities under international law.
It also responds to the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which outlined Israel’s duties as an "occupying power" and a member state of the UN.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment