US Homeland Security Secretary says illegal border crossings has dropped sharply
(MENAFN) US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced Friday that the nation is witnessing a significant reduction in unlawful border crossings alongside an increase in migrant departures.
“We've just reached our seventh month of zero illegal aliens released into our streets. Border crossings are down over 93% year over year. Meanwhile, we're removing illegal aliens who came in under the Biden administration,” Noem stated during a border security symposium in Washington, DC.
Noem projected that approximately 2.5 million people who entered the country unlawfully will have departed the US by the end of 2025. This total, she said, includes more than 600,000 individuals who were detained and deported, while another 1.9 million left “voluntarily” through various outreach and repatriation initiatives.
“That includes ... our communication efforts, facilitating plane tickets, and also $1,000 reimbursements for those who choose to go home voluntarily with the opportunity to come back the right way,” she explained.
Noem also pointed to notable reductions in illegal drug smuggling across the border. “Fentanyl traffic across our border at the southern border is down at 56% and that means that fewer families will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one,” she said.
Additionally, she emphasized expanded maritime security operations, noting that since January, the US Coast Guard has seized “enough cocaine to kill 177 million Americans” — roughly two-thirds of the US population.
Noem’s statements come after a recent hearing in which several House Democrats accused her of overstepping her authority and called for her resignation.
