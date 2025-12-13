403
Zelensky says non-army vessel got damaged in Russian attack
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that a non-military vessel sustained damage during a Russian missile attack on the Odesa region, underscoring what he described as the civilian nature of the target.
In remarks shared via official channels, Zelenskyy stressed that the latest assault mirrored previous attacks in its lack of any military justification. "Today’s Russian strike, like many others before it, had no – and could have no – military purpose whatsoever," he said.
He confirmed that the incident involved a civilian ship located at the port of Chornomorsk, presenting it as further evidence that Moscow is unwilling to engage meaningfully in diplomatic efforts. He said the damage demonstrated that Russia does not take "the current opportunity for diplomacy seriously enough."
The Ukrainian leader also disclosed that Odesa’s energy infrastructure had been struck in a separate Russian attack the night before.
Referring to earlier high-level discussions, Zelenskyy added: "At one point, we talked about the situation in this city and the people of Odesa with (US) President (Donald) Trump."
Reports indicated that Russia carried out a combined ballistic missile and drone assault on the Odesa region, setting off multiple explosions and activating air defense systems across several areas. Blasts were reported in the port city of Chornomorsk as well as in various districts of Odesa after aerial threats were detected approaching from the Black Sea, according to local accounts.
Authorities urged residents to remain sheltered, warning that hostile drones were still present over the city and surrounding areas. Further explosions were later reported, suggesting the strikes continued over an extended period.
Subsequent reports stated that a civilian container ship caught fire at Odesa’s port following the bombardment, though officials had not yet issued confirmed information regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.
The Odesa region plays a central role in Ukraine’s maritime commerce and grain export operations.
Russian officials have not commented on the reported strike, and independent confirmation remains challenging due to the ongoing hostilities.
