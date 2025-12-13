403
US Rep. introduces articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Hegseth
(MENAFN) US Representative Shri Thanedar announced Friday that he has formally submitted articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, citing alleged “reprehensible” and unlawful actions.
“This week, I introduced articles to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth for murder and conspiracy to murder and reckless and unlawful mishandling of classified information,” Thanedar stated on the House floor.
The articles claim that Hegseth ordered lethal attacks on individuals aboard a small boat “with no evidence of wrongdoing,” and then sanctioned a subsequent strike that killed survivors.
“His actions are not just reprehensible, but illegal as well. He also put lives of our own troops in danger by leaking classified war plans in an unauthorized signal chat,” Thanedar, representing Michigan's 13th district, said.
The congressman referenced former military attorneys who argued that Hegseth’s conduct “have risen to the level of war crimes.”
“Mr. Hegseth must resign from his position or be impeached by this House,” Thanedar added.
Hegseth has come under scrutiny following reports that he ordered a second strike on a suspected drug vessel off Venezuela on September 2, after an initial attack left two survivors. Hegseth maintained that Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, who led the operation, authorized the so-called “double-tap” strike.
This operation was reportedly the first in a series of 22 strikes the Pentagon has carried out in recent months targeting alleged drug-running vessels, resulting in more than 85 deaths.
While officials assert that the follow-up strike was both lawful and necessary, some members of Congress and legal experts have questioned its legality, with concerns that targeting unarmed survivors could constitute a war crime.
