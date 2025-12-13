403
Kremlin Rejects Ceasefire to Enable Ukrainian Territorial Referendum
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has declared it will not endorse a ceasefire aimed at facilitating a territorial referendum in Ukraine, interpreting any pause in fighting as a tactical maneuver rather than a genuine step toward resolution.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news agency in Turkmenistan, "If the idea is to create a pretext for demanding a ceasefire, a respite, a pause on the front, then naturally it won't work." He suggested that Moscow sees such proposals as potentially manipulative rather than constructive.
Peskov stressed that Russia is focused on achieving a conclusive end to the conflict rather than a temporary suspension that could allow Kyiv to regroup and strengthen its position. "We want to work for peace, not a ceasefire. A ceasefire is a respite, another deception, another delay, another brainwashing. We need peace," he underscored.
These statements came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that any potential territorial decisions as part of peace negotiations should ultimately be determined by the Ukrainian populace. “I believe the people of Ukraine will answer this question – in the format of elections or in the format of a referendum – but there must be a position of the people of Ukraine,” he remarked.
