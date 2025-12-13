403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Highlights Strong Russia-Iraq Ties
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the historical relationship between Moscow and Baghdad during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, stressing that the bond between the two countries has consistently been positive.
"I fully agree with you: our relations are deep and long-standing. And throughout their entire history, there has never been a dark moment," Putin remarked to Rashid during discussions in Turkmenistan.
The Russian leader pointed out that, despite "turbulent events" in Iraq and the broader Middle East, both nations have "always maintained very good relations."
He also underscored that Moscow considers support for Iraq's territorial integrity a key principle.
President Rashid, in turn, urged a "new impetus" in bilateral engagements and highlighted the need for access to advanced Russian technologies.
"We seek your support in this area, particularly in mechanical engineering, infrastructure development, and agriculture," Rashid stated, emphasizing that Iraqi engineers have a long-standing tradition of studying at Russian universities.
Additionally, Rashid accepted a "standing invitation" from Putin to travel to Russia with a ministerial delegation, aiming to expand economic cooperation and strengthen political coordination.
"I fully agree with you: our relations are deep and long-standing. And throughout their entire history, there has never been a dark moment," Putin remarked to Rashid during discussions in Turkmenistan.
The Russian leader pointed out that, despite "turbulent events" in Iraq and the broader Middle East, both nations have "always maintained very good relations."
He also underscored that Moscow considers support for Iraq's territorial integrity a key principle.
President Rashid, in turn, urged a "new impetus" in bilateral engagements and highlighted the need for access to advanced Russian technologies.
"We seek your support in this area, particularly in mechanical engineering, infrastructure development, and agriculture," Rashid stated, emphasizing that Iraqi engineers have a long-standing tradition of studying at Russian universities.
Additionally, Rashid accepted a "standing invitation" from Putin to travel to Russia with a ministerial delegation, aiming to expand economic cooperation and strengthen political coordination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment