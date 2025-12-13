403
Zelenskyy announces parallel negotiation tracks with Europe, US to end war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is pursuing multiple negotiation tracks simultaneously with partners in Europe and the United States, focusing on security assurances, economic reconstruction, and ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end.
Zelenskyy noted that he received several briefings from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the activities of Ukraine’s negotiation team, describing the day as “quite an active day.”
Preparations are reportedly underway in Germany for a military-focused group addressing Ukraine’s security guarantees, led by Lt. Gen. Mykhailo Hnatov and involving representatives from the armed forces, intelligence services, and other security agencies.
In the United States, Zelenskyy said a separate group concentrating on economic recovery, reconstruction, and investment “has already begun its work this morning and will keep working to prepare a good outcome.” This team is headed by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, with additional expert participants contributing to the process.
A third track consists of continuous digital communication between national security advisers and other officials appointed by leadership.
“Today, as on almost every day, communication continues between the United States, Ukraine, European countries, and other participants of the Coalition of the Willing,” Zelenskyy stated, adding that Umerov is facilitating these discussions for Kyiv.
Ukraine continues to pursue binding security guarantees and long-term international backing as part of its broader strategy with Western allies to end the war and ensure a stable post-conflict recovery.
