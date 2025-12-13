403
Trump argues he should weigh in on decisions made by Federal Reserve
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believes the president should have the ability to weigh in on interest rate decisions made by the next chair of the Federal Reserve, as he considers potential candidates for the position.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he expects to have a say in discussions with Federal Reserve leadership. "I think I certainly should have a role in talking to whoever the head of the Fed is, or the Fed," he said. He pointed to his own business background, adding, "I've done great. I've made a lot of money, very successful. I think my voice should be heard, but I'm not going to make the decision based on that. I'll be making a decision over the next few weeks."
Trump has repeatedly pushed current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to move more forcefully on cutting interest rates. Earlier this week, the central bank—despite internal divisions—lowered its benchmark rate to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Policymakers on the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, remain cautious about fueling inflation, which they expect to stay above the 2% target until at least 2028.
The most recent inflation data, used by the Federal Reserve in its assessments, shows the annual rate at 2.8% as of September.
In comments shared through reports published Friday, Trump said he is weighing former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as potential candidates to lead the central bank.
“Yes, I think he is. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They’re both—I think the two Kevins are great,” he said. “I think there are a couple of other people that are great.”
Trump noted that Warsh favors easing monetary policy, saying he "thinks you have to lower interest rates.”
“And so does everybody else that I’ve talked to," added Trump.
