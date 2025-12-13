403
Turkey condemns attack on Turkish-operated vessel in Ukraine's Chornomorsk Port
(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye voiced serious concern after a vessel flying a foreign flag and managed by a Turkish company sustained damage in an assault on Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port. The incident has highlighted, once more, previous warnings about the conflict spilling into the Black Sea.
“This incident points to the validity of our previously recorded concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the war in our region continues to spread across the Black Sea,” stated the Foreign Ministry.
Initial reports indicated that all crew members and truck drivers aboard the vessel were safely evacuated, with no Turkish citizens injured. The Consulate General in Odesa has been actively monitoring the situation and assisting Turkish nationals where necessary.
“On this occasion, we once again emphasize the importance of bringing the war between Russia and Ukraine to an immediate end,” the ministry added.
Authorities also stressed the urgency of implementing regulations to halt attacks threatening navigation, as well as energy and port infrastructure, to avoid further escalation in the region.
According to reports, Russia carried out a missile and drone strike targeting Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing multiple explosions and triggering air defense measures. Explosions were reported in Chornomorsk and several Odesa districts after incoming threats were detected from the Black Sea, according to local news sources.
