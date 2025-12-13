403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Commemorates National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims
(MENAFN) China observed the 12th National Memorial Day on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, according to state-run media.
Despite chilly conditions, thousands of people gathered at the public square of the Memorial Hall in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu province, dressed in somber clothing, a news agency reported.
At 10:01 am (0201GMT), sirens echoed across the city, prompting drivers in the downtown region to stop their vehicles and honk simultaneously. Pedestrians also paused to observe a moment of silence in honor of the victims.
The national flag was lowered to half-mast before the assembled crowd, which included survivors of the massacre.
In 1937, Japanese forces captured Nanjing, which was then the capital of the Chinese Republic. China claims that more than 300,000 people were killed during this assault.
Japan continues to challenge the assertion that a massacre of this magnitude occurred, although the majority of the international community recognizes that it did, despite discrepancies in the reported death toll.
In 2015, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) acknowledged Chinese documents detailing Japanese “atrocities” in Nanjing by including them in its Memory of the World register—a decision that faced protests from Tokyo.
Despite chilly conditions, thousands of people gathered at the public square of the Memorial Hall in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu province, dressed in somber clothing, a news agency reported.
At 10:01 am (0201GMT), sirens echoed across the city, prompting drivers in the downtown region to stop their vehicles and honk simultaneously. Pedestrians also paused to observe a moment of silence in honor of the victims.
The national flag was lowered to half-mast before the assembled crowd, which included survivors of the massacre.
In 1937, Japanese forces captured Nanjing, which was then the capital of the Chinese Republic. China claims that more than 300,000 people were killed during this assault.
Japan continues to challenge the assertion that a massacre of this magnitude occurred, although the majority of the international community recognizes that it did, despite discrepancies in the reported death toll.
In 2015, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) acknowledged Chinese documents detailing Japanese “atrocities” in Nanjing by including them in its Memory of the World register—a decision that faced protests from Tokyo.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment