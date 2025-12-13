403
Trump Says He Wants Influence in Next Fed Chair's Decisions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he believes he should have the ability to influence the interest rate decisions of the upcoming Federal Reserve chairman as he evaluates potential candidates for the position.
"I think I certainly should have a role in talking to whoever the head of the Fed is, or the Fed," he told reporters at the White House.
"I've done great. I've made a lot of money, very successful. I think my voice should be heard, but I'm not going to make the decision based on that. I'll be making a decision over the next few weeks."
The president has long advocated for current Fed Chair Jerome Powell to make significant reductions in interest rates.
This week, the divided Federal Reserve lowered rates to a range between 3.5% and 3.75%. The Federal Open Market Committee, responsible for rate decisions, remains cautious about worsening already high inflation in the US, forecasting that it will stay above its 2% target until 2028.
The most recent annual inflation rate stands at 2.8% for September, which is the latest month of data the Fed considers in its deliberations.
Trump also told a media outlet in an interview on Friday that he is contemplating former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh or National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett to head the Fed.
"Yes, I think he is. I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They’re both—I think the two Kevins are great," he said. "I think there are a couple of other people that are great."
