France denies possible peace deal involving concession of Ukrainian territory
(MENAFN) French authorities have pushed back against reports suggesting that a future peace deal could involve Ukraine relinquishing territory, emphasizing instead that firm security guarantees for Kyiv remain a prerequisite for any discussions, according to official briefings.
Addressing the issue, the French presidency made clear that territorial questions cannot be approached without prior assurances on Ukraine’s security. “We need full clarity on security guarantees before any adjustment on contentious territorial issues can even be considered,” officials said during a briefing.
The presidency firmly reiterated its position that there will be “no transfer of Ukrainian territory” and no establishment of a demilitarized zone as part of any agreement. Officials further warned that any renewed military action by Moscow following a ceasefire would be met with a unified response. “The Russians must understand that if they resume the war [after a cease-fire agreement], they will be facing the Europeans, the Americans, and the Ukrainians. The first security guarantee is equipping a strong, robust Ukrainian army to deter Russia,” the statement stressed.
French officials also outlined Europe’s broader diplomatic strategy, explaining that the goal is to build “a solid common foundation for negotiations, one that must bring together the Americans, Ukrainians and Europeans so they can jointly present the Russians with a strong, lasting peace proposal that respects international law and Ukraine’s sovereign interests.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Kyiv is pursuing multiple negotiation tracks simultaneously with European partners and the United States. These discussions focus on long-term security guarantees, economic reconstruction, and diplomatic coordination aimed at ending the conflict.
In addition, Germany is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Zelenskyy on Monday, centering on economic assistance for Ukraine and recent diplomatic efforts connected to the peace process.
