Qatar To Host Forum For Housing And Sustainable Urban Development

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, prepares to host the 6th Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development 2025, under the slogan:“Urban sustainability... for the future of generations.”

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the forum will be held from December 14-16.

To be held on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction, the three-day forum will bring together a select group of experts and specialists from Arab, regional and international institutions.

The forum's first day features a high-level opening session with the participation of Arab ministers, followed by key sessions that will examine the future of housing policies in the Arab region, the role of urban planning in building resilient and sustainable cities, and the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of housing and urban development, in addition to discussing innovation in meeting future housing demand.

The second day convenes specialised sessions and in-depth workshops addressing topics such as smart cities and digital transformation, post-crisis reconstruction strategies, affordable housing models, and sustainable urban environments, in addition to exploring mechanisms for enhancing urban inclusion.

The third day focuses on partnerships and future initiatives through sessions discussing the role of international and regional organisations in supporting housing policies, mechanisms for financing urban projects, and modern trends in enhancing the quality of life in cities. The forum concludes with joint recommendations and an Arab roadmap for sustainable urban development.

An exhibition will be held on the sidelines of the forum, with the participation of Arab and international governmental bodies, the private sector, and leading institutions in the field of urban development.

The exhibition will showcase the latest urban development experiences and projects, smart solutions for future cities, innovative technologies in green buildings and energy efficiency, as well as practical examples of national initiatives in improving the quality of urban life.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Fahad Mohammed Al Khayarin affirmed that Qatar's hosting of this forum reflects its commitment to supporting urban and social development paths in the region and enhancing joint Arab action.

He noted that the forum represents a central Arab platform for enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and building effective partnerships in the fields of housing and urban development. It also contributes to shaping future visions based on innovation and sustainability, and to improving the quality of urban services to meet the needs of Arab societies and the aspirations of future generations.

The participation of the State of Qatar is an opportunity to showcase its pioneering experience in social and urban development and to highlight its successful models in empowering individuals and building more inclusive and prosperous cities.

The forum's convening in Doha reflects the State of Qatar's position as a regional hub for expertise and leading practices in the fields of housing and urban planning and aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which calls for building a developed society and a sustainable economy and enhancing the quality of life for all members of society.