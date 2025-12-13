MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 12, 2025 6:03 am - InfosecTrain Hosts 2-Day Masterclass on Decoding India's Privacy Law 2025: DPDPA Practical Implementation

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a 2-Day Masterclass on Decoding India's Privacy Law: DPDPA. This masterclass is designed to unpack the intricacies of India's new Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023 and its Draft Rules 2025. The masterclass will provide a structured exploration of the law's key provisions, scope, and compliance expectations for organizations and individuals handling personal data. Day 1 will focus on understanding the DPDPA's core principles, defining the roles and responsibilities of Data Fiduciaries and Data Principals, and outlining crucial aspects like consent management, notice obligations, and protections for children's data. Through practical examples, participants examine how the law translates into day-to-day data governance. Day 2 will delve deeper into the Draft Rules 2025, highlighting updates around data breach response, notification protocols, and cross-border data transfers. It will also cover Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs), Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), and data retention requirements, concluding with an interactive compliance roadmap and implementation strategy session.

When

20 - 21 December 2025 (Sat-Sun)

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM (IST)

Speaker

Kartikeya Raman

20+ Years of Experience

Cybersecurity, AI Governance & Data Protection Expert | AIGP | CIPM | FIP | CIPPE | CDPSE

Why Attend

Attending the Decoding India's Privacy Law: DPDPA Masterclass is essential for professionals aiming to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of data privacy and compliance in India. As organizations increasingly rely on digital ecosystems, understanding how to operationalize DPDPA compliance has become a critical skill across legal, IT, and business functions. This masterclass will bring participants closer to the real-world challenges of implementing privacy frameworks, bridging the gap between policy interpretation and practical execution. With interactive sessions, group exercises, and expert-led discussions, attendees can gain clarity on managing data breaches, conducting impact assessments, and establishing robust consent workflows. The sessions will also help participants understand how to align internal data governance systems with emerging regulatory expectations, ensuring they're ready for audits and cross-border compliance scenarios. Whether one works in governance, risk, security, or law, this program will provide the applied knowledge necessary to navigate India's privacy transformation with confidence.

Agenda (Two Days of Transformative Learning)

DAY 1

. Welcome, Introductions, Masterclass Objectives

. DPDPA 2023 Fundamentals - Overview, Key Provisions, Applicability

. Data Principal Rights and Data Fiduciary Obligations

. Consent Management & Notice Requirements under DPDPA

. Children's Data Protection and Verifiable Consent

. Q&A, Recap & Close

DAY 2

. Recap Day 1, Introduction to Day 2 - Draft Rules 2025 Overview

. Group Exercise: Data Breach Management & Notification Requirements

. Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs) - Additional Obligations & DPIA Requirements

. Cross-Border Data Transfer & Data Retention under Draft Rules 2025

. Knowledge Assessment & Interactive Survey

. Wrap-up: Compliance Roadmap, Implementation Strategy, Certificates, Next Steps

Key Takeaways

. 8 CPE Credits / 8 CPD Hours

. DPDPA Guide, DPIA Templates, Compliance Checklists & More

. Interactive Hands-on Learning with Real World Case Studies

. Practice on Actionable Scenarios & Exercises

. Guidance from Seasoned Practitioner & Industry Expert

. Certificate of Completion

. Alumni Network Access for Ongoing Support and Updates

. Exclusive Insights on Global Privacy Trends

Registration Link:

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

