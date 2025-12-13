MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 12, 2025 9:27 am - A new sales leader in the hybrid segment: the EXEED EXLANTIX ET has entered the top 5 bestsellers in Russia

The brand's new flagship the EXEED EXLANTIX ET is on display at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka. It was among the top 5 best-selling hybrid vehicles in Russia for the first nine months of 2025.

The EXEED EXLANTIX ET debuted on the Russian market just three months ago. The model quickly gained popularity thanks to its combination of advanced technology, premium comfort, and dynamic performance. Equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors with a combined output of 468 hp, the crossover accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Average fuel consumption is just 6.7 liters per 100 km. Its range on a single charge allowed it to set a national record of 1361.6 km.

The EXEED EXLANTIX ET is a full-size premium crossover based on the E0X platform, developed specifically for electrified models. The model combines elegant, minimalist design, thoughtful ergonomics, and the latest technology. The interior is finished with high-quality materials. A curved 15.6-inch display with voice control and the EXEED Lion system, as well as intelligent panoramic lighting, are featured throughout the cabin. The vehicle is equipped with the L2+ semi-autonomous driving system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and parking assistant. A spacious interior, three-zone climate control and an enlarged trunk provide a high level of comfort in the city and on long journeys.

The EXEED EXLANTIX ET has received recognition from the automotive community. It was named the Most High-Tech Hybrid Crossover at the SUV of the Year awards and Best Hybrid at the Gold Klaxon awards. The vehicle is adapted for use in Russian weather conditions. It features a battery thermal management system, three-zone climate control, a winter package and effective anti-corrosion body protection.

"The EXEED EXLANTIX ET has become one of the most sought-after models in the hybrid segment. More than a thousand cars were sold in three months. Customers of the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka can purchase this innovative crossover today. The model has become a bestseller and sets new quality standards in the premium class," –Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented.