Azerbaijan, US Discuss Energy Interconnectors And Data Centers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the United States (US) have exchanged views on energy interconnectors linking Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe, as well as on the establishment of data centers and energy supply issues, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's publication on X said, Trend reports.

"We met with Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of White House National Energy Dominance Council. In the meeting, we exchanged views on the strategic importance of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) in ensuring interregional energy connectivity, energy interconnectors between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe, as well as the establishment of data centers and their energy supply," the post reads.

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the U.S. from January through October of this year was $1.059 billion. This is $19.7 million, or 1.9%, more than during the same months of 2024.

Over the reporting period, trade turnover with the U.S. accounted for 2.59% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the U.S. ranked sixth among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade operations during the reporting period.

From January through October of this year, Azerbaijani exports to the U.S. totaled $52.7 million. This is $65.8 million, or 2.2 times less than during the same period last year.

At the same time, for the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported $1 billion worth of goods from the U.S., which is $85.5 million or 9.3% more than in the same period of 2024. Thus, during the reporting period, the U.S. ranked fourth among the countries from which Azerbaijan imports the largest amount of goods.