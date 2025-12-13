Europe's Crackdown On Illegal Migration Is Also Hitting Legal Immigrants

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Europe's increasingly tough stance on illegal migration is creating serious consequences not only for undocumented migrants, but also for millions of people who are living and working legally across the continent, according to a recent report by investigative news outlet The Insider.

As far-right and conservative political parties gain influence in several European countries, migration has become one of the most contested political issues. Governments are under growing pressure to demonstrate strict control over borders and migration flows. However, experts warn that the resulting policies are often broad and punitive, affecting legal immigrants who have spent years contributing to European economies.

The report highlights that access to permanent residency, citizenship, and family reunification has become significantly more difficult in countries such as Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Finland. While these measures are officially aimed at discouraging illegal migration, they are increasingly impacting foreign workers, students, and long-term residents who entered Europe through legal channels.

Germany, which absorbed over a million refugees during the 2015 migration crisis, is frequently cited as an example of successful integration. Many migrants found employment, learned the language, and became part of the workforce. Yet, political backlash in recent years has led to stricter requirements for citizenship, including longer residency periods, higher income thresholds, and stronger language proficiency standards. These changes have left many legal immigrants uncertain about their long-term future.

Portugal, once seen as one of Europe's most immigrant-friendly countries, has also tightened its policies. Previously flexible residency pathways have been replaced with more bureaucratic procedures, language requirements, and longer processing times. Migrant communities that relied on Portugal as a stable entry point into Europe are now facing new barriers.

In the Netherlands, the situation is even more severe. The country has introduced some of the strictest migration measures in its modern history, including limits on family reunification and reductions in refugee reception facilities. Legal migrants report growing difficulties in bringing spouses or children to join them, despite meeting employment and residency conditions.

Finland has followed a similar trajectory, tightening access to social benefits and extending the time required for permanent residence. According to The Insider, these policies blur the line between irregular and legal migration, placing additional pressure on those who are already integrated into society.

The report also notes that similar trends are emerging outside the European Union. In the United Kingdom, higher income thresholds for skilled worker visas have made it harder for migrants to qualify, while other countries are adopting restrictive labor and residency frameworks.

Migration analysts argue that these policies risk undermining Europe's own economic interests. Legal migrants fill critical labor shortages, pay taxes, and support aging populations. Making their status more precarious could lead to workforce instability and social alienation.

For countries like Pakistan, where millions of citizens live and work abroad, these developments are particularly significant. Pakistani migrants contribute billions of dollars annually in remittances and often build long-term lives overseas. Increased uncertainty in Europe's migration systems could have social and economic repercussions both for migrant families and their home countries.)