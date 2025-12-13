Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
G7 Ready To Help Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector

2025-12-13 02:05:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the group's co-chairs said this in a statement.

"The G7+ Ukraine Energy Coordination Group committed to putting Ukraine in a position of strength by boosting resilience through active and passive air defense of Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the G7 said.

Member states also pledged to supply Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment and to ensure sufficient deliveries of natural gas and electricity during the winter period.

In addition, they committed to supporting reforms of Ukraine's energy market and addressing governance in state-owned enterprises.

The co-chairs of the G7+ Ukraine Energy Coordination Group are Canada, the EU, and Ukraine.

Photo: Flickr

UkrinForm

