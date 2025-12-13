G7 Ready To Help Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the group's co-chairs said this in a statement.

"The G7+ Ukraine Energy Coordination Group committed to putting Ukraine in a position of strength by boosting resilience through active and passive air defense of Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the G7 said.

Member states also pledged to supply Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment and to ensure sufficient deliveries of natural gas and electricity during the winter period.

Russia hits energy facility in Chernihiv region, several settlements without power

In addition, they committed to supporting reforms of Ukraine's energy market and addressing governance in state-owned enterprises.

The co-chairs of the G7+ Ukraine Energy Coordination Group are Canada, the EU, and Ukraine.

Photo: Flickr