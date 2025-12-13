Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seven Civilians Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region Over Past Day

2025-12-13 02:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the settlements of Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Molodizhne, Yantarne, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Novodmytrivka, the city of Kherson, and a number of other localities came under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

Read also: Ukraine returns seven-year-old child from temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas of settlements across the region, damaging an apartment building and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a food service establishment and private vehicles.

Four people were injured Russian strikes on the Kherson region on December 12.

UkrinForm

