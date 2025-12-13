Seven Civilians Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region Over Past Day
Over the past day, the settlements of Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Molodizhne, Yantarne, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Novodmytrivka, the city of Kherson, and a number of other localities came under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.Read also: Ukraine returns seven-year-old child from temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region
Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas of settlements across the region, damaging an apartment building and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a food service establishment and private vehicles.
Four people were injured Russian strikes on the Kherson region on December 12.
