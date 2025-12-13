Seven Civilians Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the settlements of Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Molodizhne, Yantarne, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Novodmytrivka, the city of Kherson, and a number of other localities came under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas of settlements across the region, damaging an apartment building and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a food service establishment and private vehicles.

Four people were injured Russian strikes on the Kherson region on December 12.

