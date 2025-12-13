Kuwait Economic Outreach Materialized With Multi-Sector Strategic Deals, Partnerships

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (News report) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has witnessed a diplomatic outreach enabling it to expand regionally and globally by broadening strategic partnerships via a series of deals and MoUs covering diplomatic, economic, military, security, health, scientific research sectors and artificial intelligence sectors.The agreements Kuwait concluded in 2025 reflect its ambitious vision to strengthen its role as a key player on both the regional and international stages and to achieve sustainable development across various fields These agreements included numerous countries and organizations worldwide, in addition to leading global institutions.Kuwait's top priority is to deepening ties with its Gulf neighbors by enhancing bilateral partnerships across multiple areas.It strengthened relations with Saudi Arabia in the financial and security fields through an agreement between ministries of finance, and an MoU between Financial Intelligence Units on the exchange and analysis of information.The two countries also signed a cooperation agreement in the field of competition protection to exchange expertise, conduct joint studies and provide training, as well as another agreement offering seats for Kuwaiti students in bachelor and postgraduate programs at King Saud University in Riyadh.This momentum was complemented by signing an agreement to organize the affairs of Kuwaiti pilgrims for the 1446 AH Hajj season, covering contracts for transportation, accommodation and housing services.Meanwhile, the outcomes of the Kuwaiti-Qatari Joint Higher Committee reflected their determination to expand in their partnership.The committee concluded with the signing of three MoUs in industrial export development, standardization activities and social insurance, in addition to an executive program for the cultural and artistic cooperation agreement for 2025-26.Kuwait's Ministry of Finance also signed an agreement with its Qatari counterpart aimed at supporting financial and regional cooperation, and enhancing economic integration among six GCC countries.As for the United Arab Emirates, the strategic scope of partnership expanded through the signing of eight MoUs covering various sectors, from land transport and road assets to industry and advanced technology, and extending to electricity, water and future energy.The agreements also focused on joint protection efforts through cooperation in combating human trafficking and safeguarding shared data in joint security projects, as well as cooperation in oil and gas, investment promotion, healthcare and educational collaboration.Kuwait signed an MoU with Bahrain aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in health sector, seeking to strengthen strategic partnership in improving service quality and advancing healthcare standards.Kuwait extended its role within the broader Arab region.It enhanced its diplomatic relations with Yemen through an MoU on holding bilateral consultations. It also concluded a military cooperation agreement with Egypt to unify efforts and strengthen coordination, along with an MoU to enhance joint cooperation in regional security and diplomatic capacity-building.Kuwait also signed six agreements, MoUs, and executive programs with Jordan, and an air transport regulation agreement with Tunisia, in addition to a package of agreements signed by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to support humanitarian, relief and development efforts in the Arab region.Kuwait joined the Arab Customs Cooperation Agreement, recognizing the importance of close cooperation between customs administrations and its positive impact on economic, trade and social sectors, as well as enhancing customs responsiveness to changes in trade and benefiting from principles endorsed by Arab summits and the Economic and Social Council.Globally, the 2025 map of Kuwait's agreements reveals successful strategic growth encompassing four cooperation agreements and MoUs with the Republic of Turkiye in maritime transport, energy and direct investment.It also includes an MoU between Kuwait's National Guard and France's National Gendarmerie, covering coordination, joint cooperation, and exchange of expertise and training in military and security fields.Kuwait and France also signed a declaration of intent on strategic investment partnership for 2025-35, along with another declaration of intent to enhance cooperation in cultural fields and celebrate in 2026 the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations.The second round of strategic dialogue meetings with the United Kingdom resulted in the signing of three key agreements, continuing the path of cooperation and joint work and reflecting mutual aspirations.Kuwait also signed an agreement with the US aimed at enhancing cooperation in border security, customs and technical expertise exchange, contributing to development of operational mechanisms and improvement of inspection and monitoring procedures.As for Uzbekistan, relations were strengthened through the signing of four agreements: a protocol amending the air transport services agreement; exchange of labor in private sector; developing smart cities and cooperation in the industrial sector.Diplomatic cooperation expanded to include bilateral consultations with countries across continents, with agreements and MoUs in diplomatic fields signed with Nigeria, Yemen, Albania, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as MoUs establishing political consultations with Estonia and Lithuania to deepen cooperation in diplomatic training.Kuwait strengthened its role in international organizations by signing accession charter to World Water Organization and three agreements with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA): the fourth Country Program Framework for technical cooperation (2026-35), and two agreements re-designating the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) as a collaborating center with the IAEA until 2028 as a regional center for environmental radiation monitoring and another as a center for combating marine pollution.Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development also signed an MoU with the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to establish a joint coordination framework to enhance developmental cooperation in developing countries.KISR also signed an MoU with the World Health Organization's Kuwait office to strengthen cooperation in research and development and support scientific studies in public health, science, technology, and innovation.Kuwait pursued economic diversification and digital transformation through targeted investments in technology and Asian-European partnerships.Leading these efforts was a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft to establish AI data capabilities and a cloud computing Center of Excellence, as well as an MoU addendum with the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council focusing on AI and financial technologies.Kuwait also signed agreements to encourage and protect direct investment with Hong Kong and Hungary, in addition to a framework agreement on renewable energy cooperation with China.The Arab Gulf nation established a strategic partnership with WEX Europe to launch the joint fuel card CartissimaQ8 WEX in the Italian market-an important step toward expanding global presence and adopting innovative, sustainable energy solutions.Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority signed an MoU with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission to exchange information and provide assistance in investigations, enabling both entities to perform their duties more effectively.

The Kuwait Academy of Financial Markets signed an MoU with Harvard's International Financial Systems Program to enhance the competencies of financial market practitioners in Kuwait. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation signed an agreement with Mongolia to regulate air transport between both countries, setting legal frameworks for airline designation, operational mechanisms, and technical aspects related to aviation safety and security. Kuwait and Austria signed a protocol to amend their agreement on avoiding double taxation and preventing financial evasion, aiming to enhance financial transparency through effective exchange of tax information. Kuwait also invested in partnerships aimed at developing human capital and improving quality services in sectors such as health and education. This included signing MoUs with the French Gustave Roussy Hospital and the WHO office in Kuwait to improve healthcare quality and support specialized public health research. Abdullah Al-Salem University signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with King's College London-one of the world's leading medical education institutions-to establish the university's College of Medicine and Health Sciences.