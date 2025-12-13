Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Authorities Ban Ajwa Drinking Water After E. Coli Found

2025-12-13 02:03:55
Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Food Safety Department Jammu and Kashmir has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, storage and distribution of the packaged drinking water brand 'Ajwa' after laboratory tests confirmed bacterial contamination in a sample lifted from Srinagar.

According to officials, the prohibition order (DO/FSSA/Sgr/25/661-664) was issued by the Designated Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Srinagar, declaring the product unsafe for human consumption. The water is manufactured by M/s Saaf Pani, Khonmoh, Srinagar.

The sample was tested at the National Food Testing Laboratory, Ghaziabad, and the report dated November 25, 2025, confirmed the presence of E. coli and coliform bacteria, indicating possible fecal contamination of the water, reported news agency KDC

Authorities warned that consumption of such contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, diarrhea and vomiting, and in severe cases may lead to serious complications including kidney failure.

Kashmir Observer

