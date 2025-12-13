CS Directs to Strengthen Citizen Responsiveness

Jammu- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Friday chaired a detailed review meeting of the JK Samadhan public grievance redressal system, taking an extensive assessment of grievance disposal performance across departments, districts, and their allied offices.

The review meeting attended by all the Administrative heads along with Secretary Grievances, Niraj Kumar and other concerned officers was based on the latest data updated till 11 December 2025.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to note that JK Samadhan has emerged as the central platform for transparent citizen-services monitoring and emphasized the need to further streamline responsiveness, improve appeal mechanisms, and enhance integration with CPGRAMS for seamless grievance handling.

During the review, the Department of Public Grievances (DoPG) informed that the platform has received 1,02,110 grievances to date, of which 88,091 have been redressed, reflecting an overall disposal rate of 86.27. The redressal patterns were also analysed separately for Samadhan-origin grievances (87.59% disposal) and CPGRAMS-linked grievances (76.35% disposal).

The Chief Secretary appreciated the progress in district-level citizen registration under JK Samadhan, noting that several districts have achieved exemplary household coverage with Ganderbal leading with 115%,Shopian (105%), and Kishtwar (101%) leading the list. The overall registration coverage across the UT stands at 69% of target households, the Secretary apprised the meeting.