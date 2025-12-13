Kashmir's Farmland Loss Intensifies Worry Over Food Security, Rice Dependence

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The rapid and continuous conversion of agricultural land into residential colonies, commercial structures, orchards and other non-farm uses has sharply impacted Kashmir's food security, pushing the region into growing dependence on rice and other food grains sourced from outside Jammu & Kashmir.

Official figures reveal that the Valley has lost nearly 34,000 hectares of cultivable farmland between 1996 and 2023, a trend experts say is alarming and unsustainable. The shrinking land bank has drastically reduced local food production at a time when population growth and consumption demands are steadily rising.

As a result, Kashmir now faces an overall food grain deficit of around 0.89 million tonnes, forcing reliance on supplies from Punjab, Haryana, and other states, reported news agency KNO.

The region produces only 0.45 million tonnes of food grains against a need of 1.34 million tonnes, leaving a deficit of 0.89 million tonnes. Official estimates warn the shortfall could hit 36 per cent by next year and cross 50 per cent by 2030.

Farmers across the Valley say they have watched their fertile paddy fields vanish year after year.

“We used to harvest enough rice for the whole family and even store some for the next season,” said Abdul Rashid, a farmer from Pulwama.“Now half the land around our village has turned into housing colonies, orchards and other purposes. Young people prefer selling land rather than cultivating it.”

Several growers believe that unregulated conversion of agricultural tracts, coupled with inadequate incentives for farming, has discouraged many from continuing traditional agriculture.

Agriculture experts argue that the decline in farmland will have serious long-term consequences if the trend continues unchecked.

“Food self-sufficiency is slipping away from Kashmir at a worrying pace,” said an agricultural economist who has served at a senior level in the Agriculture department.“If 34,000 hectares vanish in less than three decades, imagine what the situation will look like in the next 20 years. The region's dependence on outside markets will only deepen.”

Experts called for a strict implementation of land-use laws, promotion of high-yielding rice varieties, and increasing farmer incentives to protect what remains of the Valley's fertile land.

Officials in the Agriculture Department acknowledge that rapid urbanisation has contributed significantly to the decline of farmland. An official said that although laws exist to prevent the conversion of cultivable land, violations continue due to population pressure and lax enforcement.

“We are focusing on modern farming techniques, land conservation, and awareness programmes,” the official added.“But the challenge is huge and requires stronger coordination among all departments.”

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2022, new government rules allowed landowners to convert farmland for commercial or industrial use with fewer restrictions. The 400 square metre cap on converting farmland for commercial or industrial use was lifted.