403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran pledges to implement long-term strategic agreement with Russia
(MENAFN) Iran has reiterated its intention to move forward with the full implementation of its long-term strategic accord with Russia, underscoring closer coordination between the two countries amid growing regional and global tensions.
President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat, held on the sidelines of an international forum organized in connection with the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.
During the meeting, Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran is firmly committed to putting the signed agreement into practice and expressed hope that Moscow would speed up the remaining steps needed for its full execution. Although both sides announced the launch of the implementation phase in early October, observers note that additional efforts are still required before the pact becomes fully operational.
The agreement was signed by Pezeshkian during his visit to Moscow in January 2025, with legislative approval following in both countries in the subsequent months. The treaty officially entered into force on October 22, with officials on both sides voicing confidence that it would deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation at the regional level.
While economic collaboration is a central pillar of the agreement, it also includes provisions for security and intelligence coordination. Analysts view this aspect as particularly significant given escalating geopolitical pressures, especially in the context of tensions involving Iran and Israel.
Speaking during the meeting, Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of ties between Tehran and Moscow, describing relations as positive and steadily expanding. He also conveyed appreciation for Russia’s backing of Iran in international forums.
“We are determined to operationalize the agreement we have signed. Joint cooperation, especially in the fields of power plants, transportation, and transit corridors, is being actively pursued," he said, according to reports.
“With regard to the corridor project, Iran will have all grounds for full implementation prepared by the end of the year. We expect the Russian side to also accelerate and finalize the implementation process of these agreements.”
Putin, for his part, characterized the comprehensive cooperation pact as a major milestone, calling it a "turning point in bilateral relations," according to accounts of the meeting. He also noted that the two countries remain in close coordination on sensitive global matters, including Iran’s nuclear dossier, and reaffirmed Russia’s support for Tehran.
Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian addressed the forum, stating that initiatives aimed at promoting peace would receive full backing from both the Iranian public and government. He strongly criticized Israel for what he described as "aggressive policies," citing actions in Gaza, settlement expansion in the West Bank, and military operations affecting Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Qatar.
"When one actor is exempted from international oversight, the foundations of injustice deepen, and the roots of sustainable peace are undermined," he said.
President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat, held on the sidelines of an international forum organized in connection with the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.
During the meeting, Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran is firmly committed to putting the signed agreement into practice and expressed hope that Moscow would speed up the remaining steps needed for its full execution. Although both sides announced the launch of the implementation phase in early October, observers note that additional efforts are still required before the pact becomes fully operational.
The agreement was signed by Pezeshkian during his visit to Moscow in January 2025, with legislative approval following in both countries in the subsequent months. The treaty officially entered into force on October 22, with officials on both sides voicing confidence that it would deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation at the regional level.
While economic collaboration is a central pillar of the agreement, it also includes provisions for security and intelligence coordination. Analysts view this aspect as particularly significant given escalating geopolitical pressures, especially in the context of tensions involving Iran and Israel.
Speaking during the meeting, Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of ties between Tehran and Moscow, describing relations as positive and steadily expanding. He also conveyed appreciation for Russia’s backing of Iran in international forums.
“We are determined to operationalize the agreement we have signed. Joint cooperation, especially in the fields of power plants, transportation, and transit corridors, is being actively pursued," he said, according to reports.
“With regard to the corridor project, Iran will have all grounds for full implementation prepared by the end of the year. We expect the Russian side to also accelerate and finalize the implementation process of these agreements.”
Putin, for his part, characterized the comprehensive cooperation pact as a major milestone, calling it a "turning point in bilateral relations," according to accounts of the meeting. He also noted that the two countries remain in close coordination on sensitive global matters, including Iran’s nuclear dossier, and reaffirmed Russia’s support for Tehran.
Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian addressed the forum, stating that initiatives aimed at promoting peace would receive full backing from both the Iranian public and government. He strongly criticized Israel for what he described as "aggressive policies," citing actions in Gaza, settlement expansion in the West Bank, and military operations affecting Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Qatar.
"When one actor is exempted from international oversight, the foundations of injustice deepen, and the roots of sustainable peace are undermined," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment