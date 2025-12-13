403
US Treasury Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department unveiled fresh sanctions on Thursday targeting officials and enterprises connected to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The measures concentrate on his close associates and firms operating within the country’s petroleum sector.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed restrictions on three nephews of Maduro’s spouse, Cilia Flores; a businessman aligned with Maduro; and six shipping companies involved in Venezuela’s oil industry.
A Treasury statement further indicated that OFAC is pinpointing six associated vessels that have participated in "deceptive and unsafe" maritime operations and continue to provide financial backing to Maduro’s administration.
“Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people,” asserted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
He added, “These sanctions undo the Biden Administration’s failed attempt to make a deal with Maduro, enabling his dictatorial and brutal control at the expense of the Venezuelan and American people. Under President Trump’s leadership, Treasury is holding the regime and its circle of cronies and companies accountable for its continued crimes."
Separately, the State Department noted that the sanctions target four individuals and six entities while identifying six vessels engaged in activities that support Maduro’s government.
Separately, the State Department noted that the sanctions target four individuals and six entities while identifying six vessels engaged in activities that support Maduro’s government.
