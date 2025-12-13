GRAP-3 Restrictions Implemented In Delhi As AQI Reaches 'Severe' Level
A thick blanket of smog shrouded the national capital on Saturday morning with an air quality index (AQI) of 401, in the 'severe' category.
Announcing the implementation of GRAP 3 measures, the Delhi government, in a press statement, said the AQI in the capital city was recorded as 349 on December 12 at 4 PM, and exhibited a sharp increasing trend during the early hours of Saturday.
Delhi AQI was recorded at 401 at 10:00 AM on December 13,“owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.”
Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR.
. Further, NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.
