GRAP-3 Restrictions Implemented In Delhi As AQI Reaches 'Severe' Level

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Delhi's air quality continued to deteriorate on Saturday, slipping near the“severe” category, the government announced that it is implementing Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A thick blanket of smog shrouded the national capital on Saturday morning with an air quality index (AQI) of 401, in the 'severe' category.

Announcing the implementation of GRAP 3 measures, the Delhi government, in a press statement, said the AQI in the capital city was recorded as 349 on December 12 at 4 PM, and exhibited a sharp increasing trend during the early hours of Saturday.

Delhi AQI was recorded at 401 at 10:00 AM on December 13,“owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.”

⁠Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR.

. Further, NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.