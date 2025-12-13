War 2 To Chhaava: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films On Day One In 2025 Read On

War 2 To Chhaava: 10 Highest grossing films of 2025. This year, we saw and heard a lot in different fields. In the meantime, we're going to tell you about the highest-grossing Bollywood films on their first day in 2025

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film War 2, released in 2025, became the highest-grossing film on its first day. The movie did a business of 52.5 crores on day one.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava made a huge splash at the box office. The film did a business of 33 crores on its first day.

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt's film Dhurandhar is creating a storm at the box office. The film did a business of 28 crores on its first day.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film Sikandar couldn't create magic at the box office in 2025. However, the film earned well. The movie made 26 crores on its opening day.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thamma also showed its magic at the box office. The movie did a business of 25 crores on its opening day.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan's multi-starrer film Housefull 5 earned 24.35 crores at the box office on its first day. The movie didn't do anything special.

Ahan Panday and Anit Padda's film Saiyyara shook the box office in 2025. The film did a business of 21.5 crores on its first day.

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's film Raid 2 also showed its magic at the box office. The movie earned 18.25 crores on its opening day.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force, released in 2025, also got a good response. The film did a business of 12.25 crores on its opening day.

Aamir Khan's film Sitare Zameen Par received a good response from the audience. The film earned 10.7 crores on its opening day.