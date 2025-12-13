Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Starrer Smashes His Top 7 Movie Records Read On

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has entered the 200 crore club within its first week of release. This film has surpassed many of Ranveer Singh's movies in terms of earnings. So, let's find out which films those are

Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has created a storm since its release. The film has earned 218 crore rupees within a week.

People loved Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's acting in the film 'Simmba'. It earned 150 crore rupees in its first week of release.

Ranveer Singh's 'Padmaavat' did a business of 114 crore rupees in its opening week.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were in the lead roles in the film 'Gully Boy'. This film earned 100 crore rupees within its first week of release.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film 'Bajirao Mastani' earned 86 crore rupees in its opening week.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also featured Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh. The film earned 73.33 crore rupees in its opening week.

The film '83', based on cricketer Kapil Dev, earned 71 crore rupees in one week of its release.

People loved the pairing of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the film 'Gunday'. The film earned 63.08 crore rupees in its first week of release.