Virat Kohli Vs Lionel Messi Net Worth: Who Is The Richer Athlete Check Here

Lionel Messi vs Virat Kohli: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is currently on the GOAT India tour, which is why he's being talked about a lot. But, Virat Kohli is called the king of the cricket world

After 14 years, football legend Lionel Messi is touring India. He landed in Kolkata on Dec 13 to a grand welcome. He'll be in India for three days, visiting other cities.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, the king of modern cricket, is also in the spotlight. He recently hit two back-to-back centuries in ODIs, boosting his social media fame.

At 38, Lionel Messi's popularity is immense. He has fans worldwide because of his magical football skills and the numerous records he has broken throughout his career.

Virat Kohli is also hugely popular beyond cricket. Loved by fans worldwide, he has 274 million Instagram followers, showing his massive global reach as a top-tier player.

Reports estimate his net worth at $850 million. His income comes from match fees and major sponsorships, including a lifetime deal with a big brand like Adidas.

Virat Kohli's net worth is ₹1050 crore (about $127 million). His main income sources are his BCCI contract, the IPL, and various brand endorsements with major companies.