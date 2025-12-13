403
Erdogan Holds High-Level Talks at International Peace Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened discussions with multiple global leaders on Friday during the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.
According to posts published by the Turkish Presidency on the US social media platform X, Erdogan conducted separate one-on-one meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhammedov.
Erdogan also engaged in a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian prior to the family photo session.
These meetings were part of Erdogan’s diplomatic activities surrounding the forum, which is taking place following the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status.
