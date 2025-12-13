403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Von der Leyen Urges US to Respect European Democracy
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the US administration should refrain from meddling in European democratic affairs, responding firmly to Washington’s latest National Security Strategy and its critique of the EU.
Addressing the POLITICO 28 gala in Brussels on Thursday, von der Leyen highlighted that choices regarding leadership and elections in Europe are the sole responsibility of voters.
“It is not on us, when it comes to elections, to decide who the leader of the country will be, but on the people of this country,” she stated, underscoring that “the sovereignty of the voters … must be protected.”
“Nobody else is supposed to interfere, without any question,” she continued, replying to inquiries about the US strategy released last week, which has generated unease across Europe.
The strategy document warns of what it calls Europe’s looming "civilizational erasure" within twenty years—a narrative gaining traction among far-right figures in Europe, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and in Russia.
It also critiques European initiatives aimed at limiting far-right movements, framing them as political censorship, and advocates for “cultivating resistance” to the EU’s present trajectory within member states.
Von der Leyen noted that these issues reinforce the EU’s proposal for a “Democracy Shield,” designed to bolster protections against foreign interference, particularly online and during electoral processes.
While reaffirming her enduring commitment to transatlantic relations, von der Leyen asserted that Europe should prioritize its own capabilities and cohesion.
Addressing the POLITICO 28 gala in Brussels on Thursday, von der Leyen highlighted that choices regarding leadership and elections in Europe are the sole responsibility of voters.
“It is not on us, when it comes to elections, to decide who the leader of the country will be, but on the people of this country,” she stated, underscoring that “the sovereignty of the voters … must be protected.”
“Nobody else is supposed to interfere, without any question,” she continued, replying to inquiries about the US strategy released last week, which has generated unease across Europe.
The strategy document warns of what it calls Europe’s looming "civilizational erasure" within twenty years—a narrative gaining traction among far-right figures in Europe, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and in Russia.
It also critiques European initiatives aimed at limiting far-right movements, framing them as political censorship, and advocates for “cultivating resistance” to the EU’s present trajectory within member states.
Von der Leyen noted that these issues reinforce the EU’s proposal for a “Democracy Shield,” designed to bolster protections against foreign interference, particularly online and during electoral processes.
While reaffirming her enduring commitment to transatlantic relations, von der Leyen asserted that Europe should prioritize its own capabilities and cohesion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment