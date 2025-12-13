IOTA Launches New App For Quickly Increasing Passive Income With BTC, XRP, And USDT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IOTA has launched a new mobile application that makes it easier than ever for BTC, XRP, and USDT holders to quickly increase their passive income.

New York City, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dec.12, 2025 , IOTA

Now, you can simply pick up your phone to check your computing power progress, manage contracts, and adjust settings anytime, anywhere. It can even run in the background during your commute or lunch break, requiring no intervention from you.

The platform's head stated that the initial intention behind launching this application was to allow more ordinary users to participate in cryptocurrency cloud computing power, making it no longer the exclusive domain of professionals.

Five Highlights of the IOTA App:

**True Mobile Cloud Computing Experience**

A clean and intuitive interface allows you to monitor your earnings and manage contracts anytime, anywhere, making it more convenient than trading platforms.

**Supports deposits and settlements for over ten mainstream crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and USDT.**

**Professional-Grade Security**

The app features built-in McAfee® and Cloudflare® security protection. Data transmission and asset operations are fully encrypted, ensuring the safety of your funds.

**Register and Receive Rewards**

New users receive a $15 reward upon registration, and an additional $0.60 for daily logins, allowing you to earn while using the app.

**Diverse Contract Options**

Whether you're looking for short-term contracts (around $15) or long-term holding plans, there's a contract for you. Flexible options and easy configuration.

**24/7 Stable Operation and Technical Support**

The app is 100% uptime. Users can contact the technical team anytime for any issues, ensuring worry-free operation.

As cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and even Ripple mature, more and more investors are seeking more convenient and reliable ways to participate. IOTA launched this application in response to this trend, hoping that everyone can "move a few fingers" and unlock new avenues for passive income.

Get started with IOTA in just three steps:

Step 2: Register and claim your rewards

New users automatically receive a free computing power reward worth $15 upon registration.

Step 3: Choose a suitable contract and start earning daily profits.

Contracts are flexible, ranging from short-term to long-term, and daily earnings are automatically settled into your account.

Popular IOTA Contracts:

【BTC (S19k-Pro)】Investment Amount: $100, Contract Term: 2 days, Daily Yield: $4, Final Profit: $100 + $8

【BTC (AVALON A1326-109T)】Investment Amount: $500, Contract Term: 6 days, Daily Yield: $6.05, Final Profit: $500 +

【BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+)】Investment Amount: $1000, Contract Term: 10 days, Daily Yield: $12.5, Final Profit: $1000 + $125

【DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2)】Investment Amount: $3000, Contract Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $41.1, Final Profit: $3000 + $822

【Ant Financial [S17 Pro]】Investment Amount: $5000, Contract Term: 26 days Daily return: $70, maturity return: $5,000 + $1,820

【Avalon A1466】Investment amount: $10,000, contract term: 37 days, daily return: $156, maturity return: $10,000 + $5,772

For more details, please visit the official website:

APP download:

Official email: ...

About IOTA

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA is a government-certified and financially regulated global cloud computing power platform. With a strong technical team and cloud computing facilities worldwide, we provide users with simple, secure, and transparent cryptocurrency cloud computing power services.

Currently, the platform serves more than 180 countries, has over 9 million users, and has established stable cloud computing networks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and other locations.

With the launch of our official app, users can participate in cloud computing power, manage contracts, and view earnings anytime, anywhere with just a mobile phone, without needing a computer or specialized knowledge.

We are committed to compliant operations, aiming to make stable passive income easily accessible to more people.