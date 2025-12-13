Navjot Sidhu Seeks Security, Accuses AAP Govt Of Shielding Liquor Mafia

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been recently suspended by Congress, has raised serious allegations against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, seeking security and accusing the administration of shielding the liquor and mining mafia. In a post on X, Sidhu warned that any threat to his safety would be the Chief Minister's responsibility and questioned the lack of response to issues he had earlier raised with the Punjab Governor.

Alleges 'Biggest Land Scandal'

In his post, Sidhu shared a detailed letter addressed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging what he termed as the "biggest land scandal" in the state. She claimed that large-scale illegal land holdings in the Shivalik belt, including protected forest areas, were being regularised by the present government.

Sidhu alleged that land sharks had grabbed parcels ranging from one acre to 10,000 acres at throwaway prices and were now being given legal cover. Sidhu recalled her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu's tenure as Local Bodies Minister, stating that he refused to sign files related to the issues and instead ordered an inquiry.

Grave Concern Over Law and Order

Expressing grave concern over Punjab's law-and-order situation, Sidhu said the state was witnessing rising crime, misuse of weapons and public fear, forcing people to consider migration.

Urges Governor's Intervention

He urged the Governor to convene an urgent special session of the Punjab Assembly to address key issues, including honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and safeguarding institutional autonomy, and to appeal for immediate intervention to restore public confidence. (ANI)

