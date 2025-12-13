Man Refuses To Stand For National Anthem, Forced Out Of Cinema Hall Viral Video

A video shared on X and also shared on Reddit, Instagram and other social media platforms has sparked a sharp debate on patriotism, personal choice and behaviour inside cinema halls. The clip shows a man being forced to leave a movie theatre after he did not stand up when the national anthem was played before a film screening. The incident has divided social media users, with strong views on both sides.

The viral video was shared with the caption: "The youth of the country are becoming more and more #Dhurandhar day by day."

It claims that people who did not stand for the national anthem were dragged out of the cinema hall by 'patriots'.

In the clip, a crowd inside a theatre can be seen shouting at a man who remains seated while the national anthem plays. Some members of the audience urge him to stand up, while others push him towards the exit. Eventually, he is forced to leave the hall as the crowd claps and shouts.

The exact location of the cinema hall and the identity of the man have not been confirmed.

Supporters call it respect for the anthem

Many users on X supported the actions seen in the viral video. They argued that standing during the national anthem is a basic sign of respect and should be followed unless someone has a medical reason or physical disability.

One user wrote that people should 'at least stand up' in a cinema hall when the anthem is played. Another said it was hard to understand why someone would not stand for their own country's anthem, adding that they would stand for any country's anthem out of respect.

Some users also praised the crowd, calling them“patriots” and saying such actions would teach discipline and unity to the younger generation.

Critics say patriotism cannot be forced

However, many others strongly criticised the behaviour of the crowd. Several users said patriotism should come from the heart and cannot be forced through shouting or pushing.

One user said that pushing patriotism“down people's throats” does not work. Another described the incident as“jingoism” and said loud displays of nationalism do not reflect real love for the country.

Others pointed out that movie theatres are meant for entertainment and questioned why the national anthem is played in a space meant for films that may include violence or adult themes.

Some users raised serious concerns about consent and personal freedom. They questioned whether it was right to film the man without his permission and share the video online.

Others noted that there could be many reasons why someone may not stand, including health issues, anxiety, or personal beliefs. One user asked whether the crowd had considered that the man might be physically unable to stand.

Several comments stressed that no one has the right to force another person to act in a certain way in a public place.

Long-running debate in India

The issue of playing the national anthem in cinema halls has been debated in India for years. In the past, court rulings made it mandatory for theatres to play the anthem, but later changes made it optional again.

Despite this, many theatres still play the anthem, and incidents like this continue to trigger arguments over respect, freedom, and public conduct.

The viral video has once again shown how quickly emotions can rise around symbols of national pride. While respect for the national anthem is important to many, the incident has also raised questions about choice, safety, and how patriotism should be expressed. As reactions continue online, the debate highlights the need for calm, understanding, and respect for individual differences.