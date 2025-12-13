An Evening With Javed Akhtar

Author with Javed Akhtar

On a crisp winter evening in Dubai, the Tahibib Festival at the India Club brought the city alive with poetry, art, and a global celebration of creativity.

Day two of the festival brought together filmmakers, writers, scholars, psychologists, sportspeople, musicians, painters, and performers from around the world.

But for most of us, the main attraction was Javed Akhtar's appearance at the mushaira.

As a devoted admirer, missing it was simply not an option.

The event began with performances by local singers, followed by a special set from Audis Band, a group of visually and physically challenged musicians from Mumbai.

The soulful qawwali by the Sabir Brothers further set the mood, leading up to the grand finale of the day, the mushaira.

The audience buzzed with anticipation, all eyes waiting for Mr. Akhtar to take the stage.