Drone Operators Destroy Russian Shelters, Anti-Aircraft Gun On Southern Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to the report, aerial reconnaissance units of the State Border Guard Service detected enemy personnel during daytime surveillance as they were setting up a position and building a shelter.

"Without hesitation, the UAV operators decided to check the quality of the enemy's construction work. As always, the quality failed, but the FPV drones did not. The border guards' raid ended with the spectacular destruction of a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun," the statement said.

Photo: State Border Guard Service