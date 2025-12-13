Mod Buys Over 600,000 Items Of Adaptive Clothing For Wounded Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The initiative, which is part of the National Barrier-Free Strategy, aims to provide wounded and ill service members with maximum comfort during treatment and rehabilitation.

In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Rear Operator this year procured and delivered the following items of adaptive clothing:



adaptive undershirts: 100,000 units;

adaptive shorts: 100,000 units;

adaptive short-sleeved shirts: 100,000 units;

adaptive long-sleeved shirts: 100,000 units;

adaptive trousers: 50,000 units; summer socks: 150,000 pairs.

"These items were primarily delivered to military medical facilities in frontline and border regions, including the Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions," the ministry said.

The "Wounded Soldier's Kit" project, which has been implemented since the beginning of this year, provides centralized and comprehensive supplies of adaptive clothing and personal hygiene products, addressing the needs of service members undergoing treatment and recovery.

In addition, under the project, contracts were signed for an extra 50,000 personal hygiene kits, including 48,000 for men and 2,000 for women, ensuring coverage of the basic needs of military personnel arriving for treatment.

The project represents a practical implementation of barrier-free principles: clothing is adapted to a person's needs, rather than forcing a person to adapt to uncomfortable conditions. It takes into account the needs of both women and men.

In 2026, the Defense Ministry plans to continue procuring adaptive clothing according to demand and to expand the program to civilian healthcare facilities where defenders are also undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

