Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 13, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 9 currencies went up, while 36 currencies fell compared to December 11. The official rate for $1 is 656,292 rials, while one euro is valued at 769,908 rials. On December 11 the euro was priced at 766,680 rials.

Currency Rial on December 13 Rial on December 11 1 US dollar USD 656,292 658,110 1 British pound GBP 876,012 877,805 1 Swiss franc CHF 824,381 819,721 1 Swedish króna SEK 70,612 70,697 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,650 64,923 1 Danish krone DKK 103,070 102,638 1 Indian rupee INR 7,246 7,321 1 UAE Dirham AED 178,704 179,199 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,139,247 2,143,776 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 234,156 233,098 100 Japanese yen JPY 421,192 420,926 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 84,312 84,573 1 Omani rial OMR 1,704,810 1,709,764 1 Canadian dollar CAD 476,070 475,661 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 380,056 380,805 1 South African rand ZAR 38,883 38,735 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,369 15,442 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,223 8,357 1 Qatari riyal QAR 180,300 180,799 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 50,110 50,230 1 Syrian pound SYP 59 60 1 Australian dollar AUD 435,678 437,065 1 Saudi riyal SAR 175,011 175,496 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,745,457 1,750,293 1 Singapore dollar SGD 507,899 508,195 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 537,061 538,433 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,235 21,310 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 313 313 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 452,690 457,346 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,885 120,931 1 Chinese yuan CNY 93,020 93,139 100 Thai baht THB 2,076,933 2,069,562 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 160,103 159,811 1,000 South Korean won KRW 444,096 447,580 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 925,659 928,223 1 euro EUR 769,908 766,680 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 125,882 126,926 1 Georgian lari GEL 243,401 244,378 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,421 39,486 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,924 9,938 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 222,854 226,544 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 386,043 387,123 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,111,059 1,111,556 1 Tajik somoni TJS 71,211 71,446 1 Turkmen manat TMT 187,552 187,559 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,468 2,536

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 858,400 rials and $1 costs 731,725 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 833,399 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 710,413 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.22-1.25 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.44-1.47 million rials.