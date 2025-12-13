Cold Weather Forecast Over Next 4 Days Downpour On Monday-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 13 (Petra) –Temperatures will rise slightly Saturday, as cold weather will prevail in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see moderate conditions.Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) also referred to a chance of light and scattered showers, particularly in the Kingdom's central regions and parts of the southwestern regions.The JMD warns in its report of the risk of low horizontal visibility in the morning hours due to fog over the mountainous areas and plains and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.According to the report, the weather on Sunday will be cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low-level clouds.On Monday, temperatures will drop slightly. Starting in the afternoon, rain is expected intermittently almost nationwide during the evening and night hours.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 14-6 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 25C, dropping to 13C at night.