New Fund“Arkus” Lets Aussies Invest In Property For Less Than The Cost Of A Soft Serve

After three decades helping Australians invest securely in property-backed mortgage funds GPS Investment Fund Limited has unveiled Arkus, a next-generation retail investment platform that breaks down traditional barriers to investing by allowing anyone from teenagers to retirees to start building their financial wealth for as little as $1.

Built to make investing simple, educational, and accessible, Arkus is about breaking down the barriers that have kept everyday Australians - from teenagers to retirees - out of the investment game. Whether you're saving for your first car, your first home, or your grandkids' future, Arkus makes it easy to start small and grow over time.

Using the same trusted, property-backed investment model GPS Invest has refined for 30 years, Arkus brings secure, income-generating investment opportunities to anyone who wants their money to work as hard as they do.

Making investing easy by starting with as little as $1.

For Wynnum mum Emma, 38, investing was something other people did.“My brother started investing when he was young,” she said.“He's done everything - stocks, blue-chip shares, even an Australian honey company. I always loved hearing about it, but no matter how many times he explained, I never really understood it.”

He'd asked her to invest with him a few times, but it was never within her budget and she admits she wouldn't have known what she was doing.“I just assumed investing wasn't for me. When I looked into Arkus, it just made sense. I understood it straight away,” Emma said.“I ran it past my brother, and he thought it was great too.”

Now investing has become a family affair.“My family each has an account. My two teenagers are putting in their own money and building it up themselves. I like how this has provided an opportunity for them to consider their finances. My brother, of course, has invested - and even told some of his friends - and my parents have opened accounts too. A big attraction for Arkus was that I understood it! Bonus points were that it's affordable to not only me, but anyone could find a $1 on the street and start themselves too.”

“Arkus is about lowering the barriers to smart investing,” said Shelby Clark, Chief Operating Officer of GPS Investment Fund Limited and Fund Mum to Arkus.“We believe everyone, not just experienced or high-net-worth investors should have the opportunity to build wealth through real assets. We wanted to take what GPS Invest does best and make it accessible to everyone, because we all work hard for our money and deserve for it to work hard for us.”

Arkus currently offers a target rate of 6.5 percent per annum, paid monthly, with the flexibility for investors to contribute weekly, fortnightly, or monthly at any amount they choose, with the ability to withdraw monthly. This gives first-time investors the freedom to start small, grow steadily, and maintain access to their funds without being locked in long term.

Richard Woodhead, Founder & MD of GPS Investment Fund Limited, said:“The launch of Arkus marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to make financial growth more inclusive. GPS Invest has long specialised in property-secured mortgage investments across Southeast Queensland, maintaining a record of no retail investor capital losses*, the result of a disciplined approach and deep expertise in construction lending. With Arkus, we're extending the same reliability to a new generation of investors through a modern, easy-to-use platform offering accessibility and flexibility.”

Arkus is available now to the public, and investors can view the Product Disclosure Statement at or contact GPS Invest on 1800 999 109 for more information.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

GPS Investment Fund Limited (GPS Invest ) is the responsible entity of a specialist private-lending funds group based in Brisbane, Queensland. Established by founder and Managing Director Richard Woodhead, the GPS group has its roots in originating and managing registered first mortgages in the residential construction and development sector of South East Queensland, beginning in 1994. GPS Invest holds Australian Financial Services Licence No 383080 issued by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) and is committed to delivering disciplined secured lending strategies, robust governance and consistent outcomes for investors. For more information visit or call 1800 999 109.