Performance Construction Expands Operations With Opening Of Second Office In Denver, Colorado
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Performance Construction announces the opening of a new Denver office to expand its trusted construction services across Colorado.
Performance Construction, a licensed, bonded, and insured construction company headquartered in Houston, announced the opening of its second office in Denver, marking a significant expansion of its regional operations. The new location is officially open and fully operational, enabling the company to serve homeowners, businesses and community partners throughout Colorado with greater accessibility and efficiency.
The move into Denver comes after years of steady growth and rising demand for residential construction services across Houston. Company leadership identified Denver's rapidly expanding development landscape as a strategic opportunity for long-term investment. Establishing a Colorado-based office allows Performance Construction to respond faster to project requests, collaborate closely with local contractors and maintain the results-driven service that has defined its work in Houston. The expanded presence also positions the company to take on larger commercial and residential projects while building enduring partnerships with Denver-area organizations and property owners.
Performance Construction provides a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the needs of both commercial and residential clients. Its capabilities include commercial construction, office renovations, retail build-outs, exterior building construction and a variety of commercial facility improvements. On the residential side, the company specializes in full home remodeling, interior upgrades, kitchen and bathroom renovations and additional improvement services that enhance functionality and long-term value. The company also offers roof repairs, roofing installations, exterior siding installations, home siding installs and home exterior replacement projects, delivering durable and appealing exterior solutions for both homeowners and businesses.
In addition to its core construction offerings, Performance Construction has become a valued partner for specialized and institutional projects. Its portfolio includes school renovations that modernize classrooms and student facilities, municipal playground construction and park improvements that serve local communities, and property upgrades for HOAs and apartment complexes. The company is also experienced in historical building restorations, ensuring architectural preservation alongside safety and efficiency improvements.
About Performance Construction
Performance Construction is a construction builder and developer based in Houston, TX. Performance Construction has built a strong reputation for integrity, professionalism and high-quality craftsmanship. As the company expands into Denver, it remains committed to upholding these standards while delivering reliable construction services to a broader service area. Each project, whether a residential remodel, community-focused municipal enhancement or major commercial construction initiative receives the same level of care and attention that defines the Performance Construction brand.
With offices now operating in both Houston and Denver, the company is positioned to support clients across Texas and Colorado while maintaining the personalized service and dependable workmanship clients have come to expect. Performance Construction looks forward to contributing to the growth and improvement of communities throughout the Houston and Denver areas.
For more information, visit
Denver Office: 303-761-7663
Houston Office: 832-908-5643
