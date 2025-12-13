Robex Files Addendum To Information Circular In Connection With Amendment To Arrangement Agreement With Predictive Discovery
|Securities (1)
|Pro Forma After Giving Effect to the Arrangement (A$) (2)(3)
|4,793,405,455
|1,251,722,072
Notes:
Fully Diluted Share Capital
The following table sets forth the expected number and percentage of securities of the Combined Company expected to be outstanding on a fully diluted basis after giving effect to the Arrangement. The information in the table below is based on information available to each of Robex and Predictive as at December 12, 2025.
|Number
|Percentage
|Predictive Shares
|4,793,405,455
|94
|%
|Predictive Warrants
|98,275,000
|2
|%
|Predictive Options
|80,634,723
|2
|%
|Predictive PSUs
|40,489,300
|1
|%
|Predictive PRs
|73,680,000
|1
|%
|Total (on a fully diluted basis) 1
|5,086,484,478
|100.00
|%
Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information
The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information of the Combined Company giving effect to the Arrangement and the accompanying notes have been updated to reflect the Amended Consideration and are included as Exhibit B to the Addendum.
The unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared in a manner consistent with Predictive's and Robex's respective accounting policies as applied and disclosed in the Predictive Financial Statements, the Robex Financial Statements, and the condensed interim financial statements of Predictive for the period ended December 31, 2024 and the condensed interim financial statements of Robex for the period ended June 30, 2025.
The unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2025 gives effect to the Arrangement as if the transaction had closed on June 30, 2025. The unaudited pro forma consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 give effect to the Arrangement as if the transaction had closed on July 1, 2024. The unaudited pro forma financial information is based on the respective historical consolidated financial statements of Predictive and Robex.
The unaudited pro forma financial information and adjustments, including the allocation of the purchase price, are based upon preliminary estimates of fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, current available information and certain assumptions that Predictive believes are reasonable in the circumstances, as described in the notes to the unaudited pro forma financial information.
The unaudited pro forma financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to be indicative of the results that would actually have occurred, or the results expected in future periods, had the events reflected herein occurred on the dates indicated. The actual financial position and results of operations of the Combined Company following completion of the Arrangement may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected in the unaudited pro forma financial information due to a variety of factors.
Principal Securityholders
To the best of the knowledge of the directors and officers of each of Robex and Predictive, upon completion of the Arrangement, the following persons or companies will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, Predictive Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to the Predictive Shares:
|Name of Predictive Shareholder and Municipality of Residence
|Number of Predictive Shares
|% of Total Outstanding Predictive Shares
| BlackRock, Inc.
New York
|676,349,071
|14.1%
Security Holdings of Directors and Officers
After giving effect to the Arrangement, it is expected that the directors and executive officers of the Combined Company as a group will beneficially own or control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately a total of 22,207,062 Predictive Shares, representing 0.46% of the outstanding Predictive Shares.
Restated Information Circular
Robex also announces that it has filed an amended and restated Circular (the“ Restated Circular”) to attach the unaudited pro forma statement of financial position as at June, 30 2025 and the unaudited pro forma statement of profit or loss for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025 for the Combined Company (the“ Pro Forma Statements”) to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information appended as Appendix K to the Restated Circular. The Pro Forma Statements were inadvertently omitted from the initial filing of the Circular. A copy of the Restated Circular is available for viewing under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at .
Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance
Robex Shareholders who have questions about the information contained in this press release or require assistance with voting their shares, may contact Robex proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America) or 1-800-861-409 (for CDI holders in Australia)
International: 1-416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside North America)
By Email: ...
Robex has engaged Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor, Peloton Legal Pty Ltd as Australian legal advisor, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as Canadian legal advisor. Cormark Securities Inc. has been engaged as financial advisor to the Robex Special Committee.
This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Robex Resources Inc.
Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Alain William, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ...
Investors and Media:
Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners
Phone: +61 422 602 720
Email: ...
ABOUT ROBEX RESOURCES INC.
Robex Resources is a Canadian gold mining company listed on the TSX-V and ASX, and headquartered in Quebec, Canada. Robex's material properties consist of the Nampala Project in Mali and the Kiniero Project in Guinea.
Not an Offer
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
Forward-looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively“ Forward-looking Information”). These include statements regarding future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Transaction and the satisfaction of the closing conditions under the Arrangement Agreement; the timing of the Meeting and of the Revised Proxy Deadline and Revised CDI VIF Deadline; the filing and delivery of the Addendum, press release and any other ancillary materials; pro forma ownership of the Combined Company; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could or may or will occur are Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like“will”,“create”,“enhance”,“improve”,“potential”,“expect”,“upside”,“growth”,“estimate”,“anticipate” and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”, or“should”, or the negative or grammatical variations of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-looking Information. Although Robex believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward- looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Robex as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, risks related to the closing of the Arrangement, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks (including, but not limited to, in Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and West Africa more broadly), changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which Robex operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation, as well as the risks identified in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Robex's most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ at. Forward-looking Information is designed to help readers understand Robex' views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Robex assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any Forward-looking Information contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Robex updates any Forward-looking Information, no inference should be drawn that Robex will make additional updates with respect to such or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
_____________________
1 Assumes that outstanding Robex DSUs will be settled in cash rather than for an aggregate of 3,931,000 Predictive Shares; however, such determination will be made by Predictive prior to the Effective Time.
Legal Disclaimer:
